COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 7%

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 593,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving 587,023 Florida residents. It’s an increase of 4,684 cases reported since Thrusday.
Resident deaths have reached 10,168. Death spikes do not necessarily indicate that all new deaths happened in the last 24 hours, but rather that the DOH received information relating the death to COVID.
Friday’s report showed 79,260 test results were processed by labs. The positivity rate is at 6.83%, a minimal increase from Thursday’s rate of 6.78%. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,059 Residents: 9,949 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 110
Conditions and Care Deaths: 248 Hospitalizations* Residents: 703 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,601 (46%) Female: 5,188 (52%) Unknown/No data: 160 (<1%)
Race: Black: 957 (10%) White: 4,620 (46%) Other: 1,435 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 2,937 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,611 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,683 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,655 (37%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,905 Residents: 6,848 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 57
Conditions and Care Deaths: 180 Hospitalizations* Residents: 415 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,121 (46%) Female: 3,552 (52%) Unknown/No data: 175 (<1%)
Race: Black: 421 (6%) White: 2,853 (42%) Other: 594 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,980 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 695 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 2,534 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,619 (53%)
