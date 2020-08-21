COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 7%

By ABC7 Staff | August 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:37 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 593,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving 587,023 Florida residents. It’s an increase of 4,684 cases reported since Thrusday.

Resident deaths have reached 10,168. Death spikes do not necessarily indicate that all new deaths happened in the last 24 hours, but rather that the DOH received information relating the death to COVID.

Friday’s report showed 79,260 test results were processed by labs. The positivity rate is at 6.83%, a minimal increase from Thursday’s rate of 6.78%. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,059   Residents: 9,949   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 110

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 248   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 703     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,601  (46%)   Female: 5,188 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 160 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 957  (10%)   White: 4,620  (46%)   Other: 1,435  (14%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,937  (30%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,611  (26%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,683  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,655  (37%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,905   Residents: 6,848   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 57

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 180   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 415     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,121  (46%)   Female: 3,552 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 175 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 421  (6%)   White: 2,853  (42%)   Other: 594  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,980  (44%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 695  (10%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,534  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,619  (53%) 

