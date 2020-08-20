Sheriff-elect Kurt Hoffman looking forward to overseeing the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colonel Kurt Hoffman is the next sheriff of Sarasota County after winning on election day Tuesday. He’ll oversee a department of around a thousand people and be responsible for hundreds of thousands of residents in the county.
“This is the next step, we’ve worked 439 days during this election cycle to get to where we’re at now,” said Hoffman, the sheriff-elect for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “And I’m extremely proud of what we’ve done here at the sheriff’s office and we’re going to continue a lot of that same work.”
Between his law enforcement career and his legal background, Hoffman has around 30 years of experience, including 14 with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office. He does have big plans for when he takes over.
“We can potentially build on to our existing jail, expand all of our programs and help some of our most vulnerable citizens get the services they need, so that’s probably number one on my priority list,” said Hoffman. “And I want to continue to see crime go down, we’ve been very successful with our policing strategy here, we’ve reduced violent crime by 52 percent, it’s been my job to drive that down even further and I have some good ideas.”
Hoffman says he’ll build upon what Sheriff Tom Knight has done in his more than 10 years at the helm and implement his own ideas. Knight is retiring. Hoffman has been the number two man in the department.
“It’s kind of the end of an era with him leaving and me coming in, we’ve been friends for 20 years,” said Hoffman. “When I was a state prosecutor he was a lieutenant with the highway patrol, so the things that he has put in place here and the programs that he has set into motion will be his legacy. It’s my job to make sure that we build on those and make them even better than what they are.”
Hoffman will be sworn in during the first week of January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.