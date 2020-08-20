Missing Arcadia man found safe

UPDATE: James William Weymouth has been found and is safe.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are looking for a missing individual who suffers from a medical condition.
Officers are looking for James William Weymouth, 65. He was last seen leaving his home in Arcadia and was traveling to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but never arrived. Mr. Weymouth does have a medical condition.
Mr. Weymouth is described as:
- 5′10″
- Thin build with a tan beard and glasses
- Last seen wearing a “Stetson” hat, light colored shirt, blue jeans and white high tops
- May be driving a 2000 Gold Honda CR-V (Florida tag HYJJ07)
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Weymouth, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
