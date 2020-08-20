No Swim advisory issued for Siesta Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has issued a precautionary “No Swim” advisory for Siesta Beach. This comes after high levels of bacteria are found in the water at the location of 948 Beach Road. A water quality test was being conducted by the Health Department when the bacteria levels were discovered.
The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place. In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.
The Department of Health has tested the water again, and will have results on Friday afternoon.
