New charge filed against former assisted living employee accused of stealing from elderly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota have added an additional charge for a woman accused of stealing from residents in an assisted living facility.
Detectives have charged Yolanda Taite with Exploitation of the Eldery. She was already facing charges for alleged fraudulent use of the credit cards of two elderly individuals.
Taite worked at Alderman Oaks assisted living facility in Sarasota. Police say Taite stole two credit cards and used them at local stores and restaurants. One of the victim’s daughters received her mother’s credit card statements and notified authorities. The woman told police that her mother was not able to leave the assisted living facility due to COVID-19 and there was no way she could have made any of the charges in question.
Police say Taite was spotted on surveillance film using the first victim’s card at stores and restaurants. An arrest citation said that Taite made over $1,206.22 in fraudulent charges.
A second individual came forward to say that his card also had fraudulent charges. Surveillance video showed Taite once again police said and a witness at a nail salon told police that Taite said the card belonged to a man she was taking care of.
