Manatee law enforcement investigating 2 shootings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement in Manatee County are investigating two drive-by shooting scenes. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to officials, the Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a victim was transported to the hospital. The crime scene for the first incident happened between 30th and 23rd Avenues East. The roadway was briefly closed for investigation but has now re-opened. Investigators say a shooter fired into the victim’s car. The suspect vehicle is white and may have suffered damage to the front and rear windows from gunfire.
The victim was transported to Blake Medical.
The second shooting scene is being worked by Bradenton PD and happened on 12th Street. There are no reported victims from the second scene at this time.
