Manatee County accepting applications for Planning Commission

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is accepting applications for two seats on the Planning Commission.
The commission is a citizens advisory committee of seven individuals that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use items
Applicants must be registered voters in Manatee County. Applicants with experience or training in planning, engineering, environmental science and the development industry may be given additional consideration for appointment.
Planning Commission members cannot be employed by the County or serve as a member of another land development-related advisory board serving unincorporated Manatee County.
The Planning Commission meets on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. Applications are due Friday, Sept. 25, and may be found online at www.mymanatee.org/advisory_boards.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.