Manatee County accepting applications for Planning Commission
By ABC7 Staff | August 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:55 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -  Manatee County is accepting applications for two seats on the Planning Commission.

The commission is a citizens advisory committee of seven individuals that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use items

Applicants must be registered voters in Manatee County. Applicants with experience or training in planning, engineering, environmental science and the development industry may be given additional consideration for appointment.

Planning Commission members cannot be employed by the County or serve as a member of another land development-related advisory board serving unincorporated Manatee County. 

The Planning Commission meets on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. Applications are due Friday, Sept. 25, and may be found online at www.mymanatee.org/advisory_boards.

