First Alert Weather: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic. Florida is watching.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic and has a forecast cone that includes Florida and the Suncoast. It is important to remember that it is very early in the forecast process for this system and a slight chance in the track or intensity forecast will have a large impact on our weather early next week. The system is ragged and has some challenges to overcome before any significant strengthening can occur. The storm must deal with unfavorable wind shear, dry air and possible interaction with the tall mountains of Hispaniola that must be resolved in the forecast before we can have greater certainty in where it is heading and how strong it will be. I believe that, regardless of the questions that remain, our rain chances will be increasing this weekend and early next week. Best advise is to have your plan ready, as we do every hurricane season, and be ready to act on short notice if required. We are into the height of hurricane season and T.D. 13 is just one of several more we will likely need to follow this season.