COVID-19 deaths in Florida climb to 10K, positivity rate down
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that state wide death rates from COVID-19 have climbed over 10K. However, the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.78 percent, the lowest it has been in two months.

The DOH is reporting 588,602 confirmed cases involving 582,407 residents in the state. The state is also reporting 10,049 deaths, an increase of 117 since Wednesday. The increase does not mean that all new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, but that data attributing the death to the coronavirus was reported to the DOH.

4,323,688 tests have been processed by labs across Florida.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 9,997   Residents: 9,889   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 108

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 247   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 698     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,578  (46%)   Female: 5,147 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 164 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 949  (10%)   White: 4,551  (46%)   Other: 1,414  (14%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,975  (30%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,561  (26%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,638  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,690  (37%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,850   Residents: 6,794   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 56

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 180   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 409     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,097  (46%)   Female: 3,523 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 174 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 416  (6%)   White: 2,819  (41%)   Other: 587  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,972  (44%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 686  (10%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,515  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,593  (53%) 

