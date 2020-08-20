COVID-19 deaths in Florida climb to 10K, positivity rate down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that state wide death rates from COVID-19 have climbed over 10K. However, the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.78 percent, the lowest it has been in two months.
The DOH is reporting 588,602 confirmed cases involving 582,407 residents in the state. The state is also reporting 10,049 deaths, an increase of 117 since Wednesday. The increase does not mean that all new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, but that data attributing the death to the coronavirus was reported to the DOH.
4,323,688 tests have been processed by labs across Florida.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,997 Residents: 9,889 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 108
Conditions and Care Deaths: 247 Hospitalizations* Residents: 698 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,578 (46%) Female: 5,147 (52%) Unknown/No data: 164 (<1%)
Race: Black: 949 (10%) White: 4,551 (46%) Other: 1,414 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 2,975 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,561 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,638 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,690 (37%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,850 Residents: 6,794 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 56
Conditions and Care Deaths: 180 Hospitalizations* Residents: 409 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,097 (46%) Female: 3,523 (52%) Unknown/No data: 174 (<1%)
Race: Black: 416 (6%) White: 2,819 (41%) Other: 587 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,972 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 686 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 2,515 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,593 (53%)
