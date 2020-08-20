City of North Port to set up computer lab for students

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Access to computers is a problem for some students in the Suncoast. This makes distance learning difficult for some. As a result, the City of North Port will be working to expand access to computers for local students who are learning remotely.
The Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with the Information Technology Division, will set up a computer lab at the Morgan Family Community Center (6207 W. Price Blvd.)
This will allow students to have access to computers beginning on Aug. 31.
The Learning Lab is free for students 11 and older that have an active Achieve Anything membership, are current members of North Port D-Fy (Drug-Free Youth), or are a Sarasota County School student with a valid student ID.
All patrons are responsible for bringing their own headphones and necessary school supplies. No food or drink will be allowed in the lab and those who are feeling ill, have a fever or other symptoms must stay home.
Students will be able to reserve a computer for a two-hour work block up to twenty-four hours in advance, on a first-come, first-served basis during standard operating hours at the Morgan Family Community Center. To reserve a work block, please call 941-429-3555 or stop by the front desk.
In response to COVID-19, all computer stations will be physically distanced, partitioned and will be thoroughly cleaned by staff before and after each use. In addition, a deep cleaning in the Learning Lab will be completed at least twice throughout the day, and a sanitation fogging every evening.
