Bradenton city council members revisit topic of horseback riding on The Palma Sola Causeway

This is not the first time residents have expressed concerns over horseback riding on the causeway. The City of Bradenton's Vice Mayor, Gene Gallo, said they've been dealing with this issue for about ten years now. However, the city has not been able to do anything about the concerns in the past since the causeway is Florida Department of Transportation's property. According to FDOT the horses are allowed to be there because they are considered a vehicle of transportation under state statute.