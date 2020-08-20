Bradenton city council members revisit topic of horseback riding on The Palma Sola Causeway

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton City Council members have revisited the topic of horseback riding on The Palma Sola Causeway.
This comes after council members have received numerous complaints by residents who say the horses are polluting the water and destroying the seagrass. However, the public works director said research shows the horses are not negatively impacting the seagrass. According to public works the grass has actually grown since 2011.
This is not the first time residents have expressed concerns over horseback riding on the causeway. The City of Bradenton's Vice Mayor, Gene Gallo, said they've been dealing with this issue for about ten years now. However, the city has not been able to do anything about the concerns in the past since the causeway is Florida Department of Transportation's property. According to FDOT the horses are allowed to be there because they are considered a vehicle of transportation under state statute.
"We cannot pass an ordinance dealing on state property dealing with state issues. We have no authority to do that. Otherwise we could put up a sign that says no horseback riding. But we can't. FDOT has said that they legally can be there," Gallo said.
City council members have instructed the city attorney to talk with Senator Bill Galvano and Representative Will Robinson to see if there’s any new avenues for them to go about this topic. After that conversation is had, city council members will decide how to move forward.
