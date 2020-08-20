Ag. Commissioner: No proof of ‘Murder Hornets’ in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is assuring Floridians that there is no evidence indicating that “murder hornets.”
The department had received multiple reports of suspected Asian giant hornets throughout Florida.
“With reports of suspected Asian giant hornet sightings in Florida, our department and the USDA have confirmed that there is no evidence of this species in Florida,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Our partners at the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the USDA are continuing to study and contain the Asian giant hornet to Washington state. We have every reason to believe that these ongoing efforts will keep this invasive pest far away from Florida’s residents and 650,000 honeybee colonies.”
Reports of Asian giant hornets, frequently known in media as “murder hornets,” in Florida are often cases of misidentification, as they bear a close resemblance to native hornet and wasp species in Florida.
