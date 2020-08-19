Two primary races on the Suncoast headed for recount

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Two Suncoast primary election races are headed for recount later this week after being a close call.
The Manatee County race for judge and the North Port District 2 commissioner seat are both scheduled for recounts this Friday.
North Port District 2 commissioner candidate Jacqueline Moore is headed to the November election but who she will run against is up in the air.
The second candidate headed to the November elections is split up by four votes. Candidate Barbara A. Langdon and candidate Cheryl Cook are both clenching on to 30 percent of the vote.
“Candidates cant request a recount. The law doesn’t allow us to perform a recount in that way. Automatic based on percentages. And it’s a half a percent or less and then we have a machine recount at that point,” said Turner.
The race for Manatee County Judge is also facing a recount for the second spot headed to the general ballot to go up against candidate Melissa Gould. Candidate Kristy Zinna is up 135 votes from candidate Chris Pratt. Both candidates are holding on to 24% of votes.
“When you’re talking about a hundred and some votes probability says it’s not going to change,” said Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Mike Bennett.
The recount for the judge’s race will begin on Friday at 8 in the morning unless one of the candidates concedes. As for the North Port recount, it’s scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.
