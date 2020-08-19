25th Anniversary of Sarasota Holiday Parade postponed to 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Holiday Parade organizers announced on Wednesday that the 25th Anniversary of the Sarasota Holiday Parade has been postponed to December 4, 2021.
The organizers said in a statement that although December is still a few months away for 2020, they feel that it is in the best interest of the community’s health and safety to postpone the parade.
The organizers say they made this decision in large part due to the fact that most parade participants start working together to practice walking entries or build float entries usually in August or September of each year.
Past participants will be receiving an email to update their contact information, and new participants should email their information to this email address in order to be added to the 2021 participant list and to receive information along the way.
The Sarasota Holiday Parade website will continue to remain updated as well.
