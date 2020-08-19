Sarasota man killed during fatal crash on Honore Avenue on Wednesday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
This crash happened around 5:10 a.m. on Honore Avenue and Bridge Hampton Boulevard. It was a single-vehicle crash.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers the man was driving southbound in a 2004 Acura vehicle on Honore Avenue and failed to successfully curve his vehicle in the roadway.
According to troopers, the Acura traveled sideways into the landscaped center of the traffic circle at Bridge Hampton Boulevard.
Troopers say the man struck a palm tree in the circle and he was pronounced deceased on the scene by Sarasota County EMS due to the injuries he suffered.
The crash remains under investigation.
