Sarasota County Commissioners approve $18.9 million in coronavirus relief fund

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners has released guidelines regarding the disbursement of CARES Act funds during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Decisions included:
- Approval of a Fiscal Year 2020 Budget amendment to appropriate the U.S. Treasury Coronavirus Relief Funds in the amount of $18.9 million.
- Direction for county staff to work expediently with the Sarasota County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller to distribute CARES Act funds by Dec. 30, 2020, or sooner.
- Making applications for CARES Act funds available to the public in the month of September in the following categories:
- Health & Medical.
- Economic Recovery.
- Food/Water/Housing.
- Safety & Security.
- To consider allocations specifically for programs in the Newtown community during the potential second phase of CARES Act funding.
According to Emergency Services Director Rich Collins, this guidance will allow for immediate distribution of funds. Local municipalities, non-profit agencies, businesses and individuals are among those that could be eligible to receive funds.
The county could be eligible for up to $75 million total, Collins added. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net/CARES .
