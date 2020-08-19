NOAA’s newest environmental satellites are making hurricane forecasts and warnings the most accurate they’ve ever been

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Data from NOAA’s newest environmental satellites is helping make hurricane forecasts and warnings the most accurate they’ve ever been.
“We have a higher definition, a greater fidelity on the data sets, faster refresh rates. We are able to view a storm every 30 seconds as supposed to every 15 minutes,” says Kevin Fryar, the Chief of Staff for the GOES-R program.
NOAA operates a fleet of Earth-observing satellites. The Joint Polar Satellite System, JPSS, views the entire earth from low-earth orbit. This satellite takes precise measurements of sea surface temperatures, atmospheric temperature and moisture, which are predominantly useful in helping forecasters predict a hurricane’s path 3-7 days ahead of time. JPSS satellites also view hurricanes at night and monitor power outages for emergency response.
“The real time conditions that we’re able to feed into the models allow it to initialize and get a better sense of what’s going on right now, and with the constant ability to monitor the area we can see it over a longer period of time.”
The Suomi NPP is one of NOAA’s satellites that can track the amount of Saharan dust off the continent of Africa. This is one contributing factor in the suppression or enhancement of a tropical wave. After a few large waves of Saharan dust earlier this year, that hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks.
“Unfortunately, as we’ve already witnessed with thunderstorms that are developing off Africa, there just isn’t enough dry air to suppress it, and we’ve had a very active and exciting year as a result,” states Fryar.
NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, GOES, orbit high above earth. Not only providing crucial data about tropical systems but it allows us to see storms as they develop across the Suncoast. This data provides pilots with timely data to make any necessary flight adjustments.
Fryar says, “Thunderstorms can typically develop almost anywhere down south, but now you have a better sense of the scale of which those aircraft need to deviate. For example, if they need to deviate much further than in the past we are now able to see either both the initiation or more importantly like I mentioned earlier, the dissipation, the weakening of those cells as well.”
Data from GOES also allow forecasters to watch hurricanes in motion to determine how the storm is evolving and where it’s headed next. They also provide detailed information of a hurricane’s eye, wind estimates, and lightning activity. This information is critical for estimating a storm’s intensity.
Together, these satellites give a complete picture of what’s happening below, helping forecasters better understand and predict the behavior of hurricanes and warn us of what’s to come.
“While we are still working on this very new toy, I’m having the opportunity to look even further down the line to provide my fellow Meteorologists the best possible tools over the next ten to twenty years,” says Fryar.
