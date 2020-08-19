Morning coastal storms possible Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a southwest onshore flow expected again on Thursday we will see a few scattered storms pop up in the Gulf and slowly work into the coast through the morning.
The rain chance for coastal areas is at 40% for the a.m. and then 60% for those storms working inland during the late afternoon and evening.
Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a high around 90.
Friday high pressure will start to build over N. Florida which should start to put us back into the typical Florida summer pattern with scattered storms inland developing along the sea breeze and then pushing back toward the coast in the late afternoon and early evening.
We will still see a few morning coastal storms but will also have a chance for late day storms in the afternoon working back toward the coast.
The high on Friday will be in the low 90′s.
Over the weekend we should see an increase in moisture which will keep the rain chance elevated at 60% but for mainly in the afternoon and evening not during the a.m. as we have seen much of this week.
All bets are off with this forecast for the weekend depending upon what may happen with 97L and 98L. There are still a lot of uncertainties with the future movement and intensities with both of these disturbances.
Either way it looks like the storms will not be strong in terms of wind but could pose a threat with some heavy rain. It’s still too early how much they will have an impact on our weather, but more and more it looks like 97L will track to our west and we may see a bit more moisture around the Suncoast.
98L looks like it could track toward S. Florida and then into the E. Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday. It does not look like it would be a strong storm in terms of wind, but it could bring some heavy rain our way early next week.
Too early to make any decisions based on what they are doing now but stay tuned to ABC7 and right here on Mysuncoast.com for further updates on these potential storms.
