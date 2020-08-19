More than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Florida by FDOH in Saturday morning’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 597,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 106 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday’s update.
591,283 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
10,274 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,123 Residents: 10,014 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 248 Hospitalizations* Residents: 705 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,631 (46%) Female: 5,226 (52%) Unknown/No data: 157 (<1%)
Race: Black: 970 (10%) White: 4,663 (47%) Other: 1,461 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 2,920 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,637 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,726 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,651 (36%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,980 Residents: 6,921 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 59
Conditions and Care Deaths: 180 Hospitalizations* Residents: 416 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,157 (46%) Female: 3,586 (52%) Unknown/No data: 178 (<1%)
Race: Black: 428 (6%) White: 2,896 (42%) Other: 613 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,984 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 707 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 2,569 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,645 (53%)
According to FDOH data, there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Manatee County, nor are there are any new coronavirus related fatalities being reported out of Sarasota County.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County has had two new hospitalizations since Friday’s update, while there has been one new hospitalization confirmed in Sarasota County.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.