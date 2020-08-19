Intersection of Fruitville Road and Links Avenue in Sarasota closed due to traffic crash that has occurred in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intersection of Fruitville Road and Links Avenue in Sarasota is currently shut down due to a traffic crash in the area.
Police say this is a crash involving two vehicles and there are serious injuries. We are not sure about the amount of people who were injured during this crash.
Traffic is currently blocked off at Fruitville Road and U.S. 301 and Osprey and Fruitville Road .
All motorists should find an alternative route.
No further information is available at this time.
