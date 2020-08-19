Grandmother enters a plea of guilty to murdering her husband in 2018

August 19, 2020

(WWSB) - A grandmother who led police on a nationwide manhunt has admitted to shooting and killing her husband. The judge sentenced Lois Riess to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She appeared in a Minnesota court last week where she told the court in March of 2018 she and her husband got into an argument before she shot him three times.

Riess then fled to Florida where she met Bradenton resident Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers. She then shot and killed Hutchinson and stole her car and credit cards. Police finally caught up with Riess in Texas where she was arrested.

In December of 2019, Riess entered a plea of guilty to the murder of Hutchinson.

She will serve both sentences in Minnesota.

