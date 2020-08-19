First Alert Weather: Two more days for morning storms and the tropics may see developments today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning showers and thunderstorms are again in the forecast for today and tomorrow. The general west wind pattern remains in place today but will start to transition tomorrow. Our winds tomorrow will be lighter and therefore the storms may be slower moving. That means the potential for some heavy rain goes up Thursday. Timing should remain about the same. We will see night and early morning showers and thunderstorms near the coast followed by a shift in storm activity inland by afternoon. By Friday the pattern shift will establish with a more southeast wind flow. This will dramatically impact our weather. Our morning storms will go away and be replaced with late afternoon storms that move in from the west.