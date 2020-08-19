An individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Parrish Community High School

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) -Parrish Community High School sent out a voice message Tuesday notifying students and staff that someone on their campus tested positive for COVID-19.
The voice message said after the school was aware of the situation, portions of the campus were sanitized. The sanitation was on top of the usual cleaning the school's custodial staff does on a daily basis. The school said because everything was cleaned, Parrish Community High School was able to open up to students and staff on Wednesday.
The person who tested positive at Parrish Community High School is in isolation and contact tracing has been done for other people at the school.
The school's voice memo to staff and students said, "A contact tracing investigation was conducted by a Florida Department of Health Epidemiologist and it was confirmed that there was minimal direct exposure to the confirmed case. Anyone who was determined to have had exposure to the confirmed case has been contacted by the department of health and sent home to isolate for fourteen days from the known date of exposure."
Parrish Community High School said they will continue to take safety measures like taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom related questions to students and staff daily, and having limited access into their school.
Staff and students are encouraged if they do not feel good or are waiting for COVID-19 test results to stay home until they feel better and receive negative results.
