Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota County pleased with voter turnout for primary elections

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 percent of voters casting their ballot in Sarasota County for this year’s primary. It’s something the Supervisor of Elections is happy about. The last primary before the general election in 2016 had about a 26 percent voter turnout.
“I’m very thankful to the staff, to the poll workers, to the voters of Sarasota County again for being patient with us, these are challenging times for all of us,” said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota County.
Most votes came in via mail in ballots, some with early voting and some with votes at polling locations on Tuesday. One voter ABC7 talked with was impressed with how the primary was handled.
“I like the way Ron Turner is doing things, I like the mail in voting, I think it’s going to be a big presidential year,” said Tammy Athey, a Siesta Key resident. “So, I don’t want to spend an hour in line, so it works for me nicely.”
Both the Democrats and Republicans had results to be happy with despite some upsets.
“We’re just absolutely thrilled that one of our candidates is going on the school board, it’s time for a change and Tom Edwards will be a great addition to the school board,” said JoAnne DeVries, Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party.
“We had a great turnout for Republican voters today and in early voting we came on strong in the end,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chair of the Sarasota County Republican Party. “We’re very excited to have Karen Rose as part of the school board, we’re disappointed that Eric Robinson did not make a return to the school board.”
The supervisor of elections says things for the general election most likely will be run very similar to this primary, with consolidated polling locations and lots of mail in ballots. The general election will take place on November 3rd.
