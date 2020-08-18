Supervisor of Elections announces temporary polling location changes on the Suncoast for primary election day

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County, Michael Bennett, and in Sarasota County, Ron Turner, have announced several temporary polling place changes for August 18, which is primary election day in Florida.
The following are the temporary polling location changes in Manatee County:
- Precinct 103, Terra VIA Club will vote at Precinct 107, Palmetto Point Civic Association, 637 43rd Street Blvd. West, Palmetto, 34221
- Precinct 111, Piney Point Homeowners will vote at Precinct 201, Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, 34221
- Precinct 125, Colony Cove will vote at Precinct 127, New Hope Baptist Church, 9422 Old Tampa Road, Parrish, 34219
- Precinct 203, Coach Houses MHP will vote at Precinct 201, Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, 34221
- Precinct 211, Ellenton United Methodist Church will vote at Precinct 207, Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 34221
- Precinct 315, American Legion Post #24 will vote at Precinct 323, Elks Lodge #1511, 2511 75th Street West, Bradenton, 34209
- Precinct 321, Freedom Village will vote at Precinct 323, Elks Lodge #1511, 2511 75th Street West, Bradenton, 34209
- Precinct 325, G.T. Bray Park will vote at Precinct 329, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 5115 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, 34210
- Precinct 403, South Library will vote at Precinct 331, IMG Academy, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton, 34210
- Precinct 405, Trailer Estates will vote at Precinct 421, Bayshore Gardens Recreation Hall, 6919 26th Street West, Bradenton, 34207
- Precinct 407, Midway Church of Christ will vote at Precinct 421, Bayshore Gardens Recreation Hall, 6919 26th Street West, Bradenton, 34207
- Precinct 411, Plantation Village will vote at Precinct 413, Legacy Baptist Church, 415 67th Avenue West, Bradenton, 34207
- Precinct 521, Harvey United Methodist Church will vote at Precinct 517, Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 34202
If there are any more temporary polling location changes in Manatee County, you can find them by clicking here.
The following are the temporary polling location changes in Sarasota County:
- Precinct 135, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
- Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Dr, Sarasota 34236
- Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota 34232
- Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
- Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N Auburn Rd, Venice Moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Ave, Venice 34292
- Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293
- Precinct 323, Lazy River Village, 10500 Tamiami Trl S, North Port Moving to Harbor Cove, 499 Imperial Dr, North Port 34287
- Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood Moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd, Englewood 34223
Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, and Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, will all be re-locating their polling locations to Sarasota Square Mall.
Precinct 519 Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, will be moving their polling locations to the Venice Community Center.
Precinct 525, Lift Church, and Precinct 541, New Life Church, will both be moving their polling locations to the Woodmere Park in Venice.
If there are any more temporary polling location changes in Manatee County, you can find them by clicking here.
