Suncoast congressman calls for Congressional hearing on military training accidents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is calling on the House Armed Services Committee to hold a hearing on military training accidents.
This comes following the death of a Bradenton soldier last year and a training accident that killed nine service members.
His amendment requires the Defense Department to examine emergency response capabilities.
The amendment would look into requiring bases to have properly functioning Medevac helicopters.
You can read Congressman Buchanan’s letter to the House Armed Services Committee below.
