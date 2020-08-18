School District of Manatee County planning to proceed with beginning school sports on August 24

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County announced on Tuesday that school sports are still scheduled to begin on August 24.
The Florida High School Sports Association approved the date, but is giving schools the ability to opt out of their seasons.
According to the school district, the golf, cross country and swim teams are all slated to have their games/matches on September 7. Football and volleyball will be determined by the end of the week.
The school district also says that students who are doing hybrid learning and full time e-learning are still able to play sports for their school.
