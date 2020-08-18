Sarasota man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old twin sisters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County man is in jail accused of sexually abusing two underage twin sisters.
Nicholas French, 21, is facing 11 new counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a Victim 12 to 16 Years Old, and a single count of Violation of Probation. French was on probation in connection to a 2018 case of lewd and lascivious battery.
Deputies say that French targeted the two victims, both 13 at the same time, in two separate incidents. French reportedly communicated with the victims through social media and used a ride-share service to transport them to his house.
French is being held without bond.
