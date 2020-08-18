3 Sarasota Christian School faculty members test positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three faculty members at Sarasota Christian School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school sent a release to parents letting them know about the diagnosis. All those who were in direct contact with these teachers have been made aware of the situation.
“All three cases have been reported to the county health department and all three faculty members are following the SCS quarantine policies and the instructions of the county health department, reads a statement from the school. “Additionally, as social distancing/face covering protocols were followed, the exposure to the SCS community is considered to be ‘low-risk.‘”
Students and staff at the school are all required to wear face coverings.
