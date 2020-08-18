Referendum to merge Myakka City with East Manatee Fire District passes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Voters in Myakka City have voted to merge their community with the East Manatee Fire District.
The East Manatee Fire District is headquartered in Lakewood Ranch. Voters passed the referendum 727 - 579 in Tuesday’s primary. The merger will likely save taxpayers money, city officials told ABC7 back in 2019 when the proposal was in its beginning stages.
The possible merger will not negatively impact any response times or create any changes to the fire or EMS services in both Myakka City or East Manatee County.
City officials hope to move forward with measure sometime in 2021.
