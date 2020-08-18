Police investigating a possible scam that happened in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating a case where an elderly person received a call that their grandchild was arrested.
The victim then met suspect and gave cash to this person. Police are saying this is a scam.
The suspect is being described as a Caucasian woman in her mid-40′s with dark hair and distinct tattoos on her neck, arms and both of her calves.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call SPD at 941-263--6092 or send an email to this email address.
