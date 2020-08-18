Police: Bradenton woman managed to get out of handcuffs during arrest

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is in custody after police say she was able to remove her handcuffs and tried to get out of the car.
According to an affidavit, Kelly Martin was being picked up for failure to appear on a drug possession charge. According to the arresting officer, once Martin was in the back of the car headed to jail she began to panic and asked him to roll down the windows because she couldn’t breathe.
Once the car was approaching the jail, he heard the click of her handcuffs. Martin then slipped her arm between the bars of the open window and attempted to open the door from the outside.
The officer stopped the car and handcuffed Martin once more before turning her over to intake.
