Morning storms along the coast for Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The onshore flow will continue on Wednesday which means a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm rolling in from the Gulf to start the day.
These storms will be scattered and moving slowly toward the NE at 5 mph otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 can be expected. The heat index will once again be near 103 during the afternoon.
The rain chance at the coast is at 40% for the a.m. and 50% for mainly inland storms later in the day.
Thursday will be pretty much the same but will see a chance for storms coming back toward the coast in the late afternoon and evening as high pressure moves to our north. The rain chance is at 60% for Thursday.
Friday will will be in full swing of afternoon and evening storms moving toward the coast from inland areas. We will see partly cloudy skies with a 60% for mainly afternoon and evening storms.
There will be plenty of moisture in place for Saturday so expect a good deal of late afternoon and early evening storms.
A lot depends up the future movement of invest 97 and 98L as they move toward the west. It looks like we will see Laura develop in the south Central Atlantic Wednesday with invest 98L and then Marco develop in the western Caribbean by Friday.
Right now it looks like Marco will stay to our south as it moves toward the Yucatan peninsula and then on to Mexico and Texas. It is still too early to say but for now it should not have a huge impact on our weather only bringing an increase in moisture through the weekend.
The other system behind it looks a little more ominous for Florida as some models are suggesting a brush with the system by next Tuesday. Since it is so far away there are a lot of things which can happen that may change the course of this one.
Either way watch the updates closely and remember the peak of the season is about to begin from Aug. 20th through Oct. 15th. Have a plan and be prepared.
