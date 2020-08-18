MCSO investigating reported scams involving people pretending to be with the I.R.S. or the the F.B.I.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are investigating recent reports of scams involving people pretending to be with the I.R.S. or F.B.I.
Law enforcement officers (LEOs) say these scammers random phone calls asking for your social security number and demanding that you must pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars in gift cards to make the problem go away.
If you receive a call from someone saying they are with any government or law enforcement agency and they request personal financial information or demand payment, know that this is a scam.
Be careful not to fall for this or any other potential phone scam.
If you receive calls such as this one asking for money or gift cards, treat the call as a scam and notify law enforcement.
Anyone seeking information on scams can call MCSO.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.