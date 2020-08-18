First Alert Weather: More morning storms for the Suncoast as two systems slowly develop in the tropics

Development of two systems in the tropics continues. One system is moving through the eastern Caribbean with heavy rain storms. There will be little development for about two days, but then the system will move into the western Caribbean where conditions will be favorable for development. This system will move toward the Yucatan. At present, it appears the system will indirectly increase rain chances for the Suncoast by the end of the weekend. The second system is at least 10 days away from any possible impacts for Florida. At this time it is developing and may become a tropical depression or storm within days. As always, any potential storm on this track needs to be watched.