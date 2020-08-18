FDOH confirms more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases statewide in Wednesday morning’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 584,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 174 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Wednesday’s update.
577,891 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
9,932 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Tuesday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,924 Residents: 9,816 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 108
Conditions and Care Deaths: 247 Hospitalizations* Residents: 694 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,549 (46%) Female: 5,110 (52%) Unknown/No data: 157 (<1%)
Race: Black: 939 (10%) White: 4,513 (46%) Other: 1,398 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 2,966 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,546 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,600 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,670 (37%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,814 Residents: 6,760 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 54
Conditions and Care Deaths: 179 Hospitalizations* Residents: 403 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,077 (46%) Female: 3,507 (52%) Unknown/No data: 176 (<1%)
Race: Black: 412 (6%) White: 2,790 (41%) Other: 576 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,982 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 668 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 2,475 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,617 (54%)
According to FDOH data, there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Manatee County.
One new death was recorded in Sarasota County according to Wednesday’s update from FDOH.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County has had one new hospitalization since Tuesday’s update, while there have been five new hospitalizations confirmed in Sarasota County.
