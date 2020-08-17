34-year-old man arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a man who is allegedly connected to a shooting that took place earlier this month in Sarasota.
Police say they responded to a a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Old Bradenton Road in the roadway on August 9.
According to police, the victim said they noticed a dark colored four door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300 that was traveling northbound on the roadway. Police say that the Chrysler had stopped next to another parked vehicle, a Hyundai, and someone from inside the sedan started to shoot a firearm towards the Hyundai.
Reportedly, a witness told police that she saw Roshard Williams, 34, and Jaymes Smith shooting from the sedan before driving away from the scene.
Police say on Friday a photo array was administered to the victim and Williams was identified as one of the shooters from the sedan.
Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he already has 14 previous convicted felon charges on his criminal record.
