USF study shows strong support for a mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a new survey by the University of South Florida (USF) researchers found that people who oppose wearing masks and mask mandates are the minority.
The College of public Health says they surveyed 600 Floridians around late July to early August, and they found that 87 percent of those surveyed support a statewide mandate.
This research also found a wide margin of support for closing schools and restaurants as well as bars, churches and beaches.
But, when it comes to banning political rallies, Floridians are split.
