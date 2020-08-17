Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota and Manatee Counties discuss primary election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The primary elections are taking place on Tuesday in Florida and here on the Suncoast. Voters can expect consolidated voting locations. In Sarasota County, the Supervisor of Elections says there are 17 fewer polling locations than there normally would be. The pandemic is to blame.
“We have to consolidate based on poll worker availability, staffing needs, because we’ve had hundreds of poll workers that work with us who have been unable to work with us because of COVID,” said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County. “And we’ve also had polling locations that we’re unable to host us because of their concerns about COVID this year.”
The Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County tells ABC7, it’s the same story in their county. They have gone from 70 precincts down to 56 precincts.
“The biggest problem that we had early back in the presidential preference primary in March, we started to feel it where we were losing poll workers,” said Michael Bennett, Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County. “And specifically, clerks worried about the virus, worried about dealing with it, so consequently when we were finding ourselves short staffed, we started consolidating them.”
Bennett went on to say that they most likely will keep it the same for the general election on November 3rd. Sarasota County may go back to all the voting locations. Both counties are around mid-20 percent in voter turnout from early voting and mail-in voting.
“Voters who have vote by mail ballots that have not returned their ballots yet, obviously it’s too late to mail them,” said Turner. “We have to have them back in the elections office by 7p.m. on election night, but voters may return their vote by mail ballots to us in election offices.”
