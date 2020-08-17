Sarasota man arrested after police say he used stolen identity to sell home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after officials say he fraudulently sold a Sarasota home and opened a bank account using stolen identification information.
According to a release from the Sarasota Sheriff’s office, an individual contacted police to report that a house he owned in Sarasota was being sold without authorization.
Detectives say Vernon Lavoie posed as the homeowner and arranged the transaction in early March. They also determined Lavoie used a false driver’s license with personal information of another victim to open a bank account and receive a total of $58,785 for the property.
He was identified on video surveillance at three bank branches making large cash withdrawals from the fraudulent account shortly after the funds were transferred.
He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Lavoie is charged with Scheme to Defraud $50,000 or More, Mortgage Fraud, Counterfeiting of a Driver’s License, and two counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identification.
