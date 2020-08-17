Police: Suspect shoots man after robbing him twice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a man after they say he robbed the same man two times in the same day and shot the victim in the foot.
Bezlee Gourdine is facing charges of Armed Robbery and Battery. The incident took place on July 14 on North Orange Avenue. Police say Gourdine approached the victim and asked for cigarettes. When the victim told Gourdine he didn’t have any, police say that he pulled out a weapon and robbed the man of his wallet.
The victim walked to a nearby residence and called his brother. When he turned around, he told investigators that he was approached by the same man who fired a shot at him, striking his foot. The man then took the victim’s cell phone.
The victim wasn’t able to identify Gourdine in a line up, but later saw him in a music video on YouTube. He forwarded that video to police and Gourdine was taken into custody.
