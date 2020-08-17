Manatee County students say their first day back to school was ‘hectic’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of school is finally over in Manatee County.
Students say they were happy to be back in school but it was a little hectic getting back into the flow of things.
“We didn’t even know there were 3 lunches, we didn’t know when lunch was until they told us so that was hectic,” says Lynlee Clark.
On Monday, nearly 50,000 students like Clark went back to school today in Manatee County in person and online.
Students say school is a lot different this year with the new safety guidelines and mandatory mask rules.
“Wearing these masks are kind of annoying. You can’t see anyone’s face it’s just really annoying but have to do what you have to do,” says Maria Flores, who is a junior at Manatee High School.
Flores says the first day of school was hectic because no one knew their class or lunch schedules.
“We didn’t really know our schedules. We didn’t know which lunches to go to. I’ve also gone here the last two years, so I didn’t know that now we have an extra lunch. It’s ‘A’ to ‘C’ lunch instead of ‘A’ and ‘B’ lunch,” explains Flores.
Lynlee Clark is also a junior at Manatee High, she says now all students have assigned seats, depending if you’re a full time or hybrid student.
“There’s dots on the desk ... ‘A Day’ for hybrid, they set up the red dots. And then green dots are for ‘B Day’. Just so they know where you’ve been or where you sat and who’s been near you and at what time and things like that,” explains
Despite the first day of school confusion, Manatee County School District Superintendent Cynthia Saunders says the day was successful.
“Well I will tell you as of today I felt from an opening standpoint very pleased and very organized. From a logistical standpoint, I felt the day has been very successful so far,” says Saunders.
Students say despite the first day being hectic, they felt the school was clean and safe.
