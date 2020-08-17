First Alert Weather: Showers for the first day of school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind pattern has established itself on the Suncoast and will stick for several days. This pattern favors coastal showers in the morning, blown in by the west wind over a long fetch over Gulf waters. It also keeps the mornings warm and humid. “Feels Like” temperatures this morning will be close to 90 in the predawn hours. The rain chances each morning for the next few mornings will rise to near 50%. By the afternoon the sun returns to the coast as the storms move inland. By mid-afternoon the focus for storms shifts inland, east of the interstate. At that time watch for east moving thunderstorms building and growing in coverage through the early evening drifting toward the east coast of Florida. Where it is not raining the humidity will be high and “feels like” temperatures will approach 105 degrees.