A change in the wind coming soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been the summer of west winds and that has put the heat on the Suncoast. We continue to see only limited storms during the morning near the coast due to the onshore flow. Most of the storms develop inland on with this pattern.
We will see a 40% chance for coastal showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the morning and then the storms will work inland on a west wind during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
This pattern will begin to change by Wednesday and be in full swing by Thursday. Then we will see a much better chance for storms developing inland and then moving toward the Gulf and cooling us down some.
So the forecast looks like this. Look for generally partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a 40% chance for coastal storms from 5 through noon. Then a 50% chance east of I-75. The high will be 92 degrees with a heat index near 103.
Wednesday we will see a chance for a few coastal showers but with a chance also in the afternoon as the pattern starts to turn. The rain chance on Wednesday is at 50%. Highs will be in the low 90′s each day through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.
The afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern will stick around through the weekend as well. Otherwise outside of the scattered storms look for partly cloudy skies.
The hurricane season is about to get busy. We are watching 2 areas of concern in the Atlantic at this time. The disturbance Invest 97L is going to be moving through the E. Caribbean on Tuesday and is moving so fast (20 mph ) I don’t expect it to do much through Thursday but after that all bets are off.
There is a chance (60%) it could find a little better conditions to develop later this work week as it moves through the western Caribbean. This must be watched closely. At this time I am not too concerned about it having an impact on our weather as most models keep it well west of our area but things could change.
It is the one behind it that looks to be the next named storm. Right now it is classified as Invest 98L. It is moving toward the west at 15-20 mph and is expected to gain some strength over the next several days. It is way out in the south central Atlantic and is expected to stay on a westerly course over the next several days. It has a 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days.
Nothing to worry about right now but you need to make sure you have a plan and that you have the necessary supplies to last for at least 3 days and preferable 5-7 days.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.