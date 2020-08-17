Bradenton man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly committing sexual assault on a 13-year-old child.
Police say they responded to Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after learning about a teen who had allegedly been sexually assaulted.
According to police, the teen was picked up by David Jones, of Bradenton, and taken to the City of North Port. Police say this is when he allegedly committed a sexual act on the teen.
NPPD arrested Jones for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and he was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
According to police, neither Jones nor the teen have any ties to North Port and the location of the alleged sexual assault was randomly selected.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation.
