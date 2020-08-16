Manatee parents prepare their kids for start of school year on Monday, August 17th

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, August 17th, all 64 schools within the Manatee County District will be opening their doors to welcome back students for the first time since the Pandemic began back in March.
The School District says they are expecting nearly 50,000 students back on their campuses this week.
Shannon Van Der Kooy says her four sons, who range in age from 6 to 15, are all going back to school. She says her two older sons are prepared for this different school year.
“I think the older ones understand it’s gonna be a little different. I’m sending them all with their bottles of sanitizer,” says Van Der Kooy.
She says she reminds her youngest that he will have to social distance while in school.
“We’ve talked to him about high-fives and handshakes. Touching things like that and they have to keep space,” says Van Der Kooy.
Latrice Foster says her five children will be doing hybrid learning when school starts, so they can get used to the new safety guidelines.
“My little one... it’s a little bit harder to explain it to her... You can’t go up close, stand right here, so it’s a little bit more challenging with her.”
Both parents say they will see how the first quarter of the school year goes and take it from there.
“We wanted to see how it’s gonna go this time. To see if I like it,” says Foster.
“We’re a family that’s going to take it a day at a time and see how it goes,” says Van Der Kooy.
