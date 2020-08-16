First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 16, 2020 - The onshore flow continues across the Suncoast with higher rain chances mid-week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms could move onshore overnight as a westerly flow continues. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70s for inland locations, and the low 80s along the coast.
The onshore flow will allow showers and thunderstorms to favor coastal locations during the morning and early afternoon. As the sea breeze works inland showers and thunderstorms will favor interior locations. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-106 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 10.1, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
