FDOH confirms 2,678 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, lowest case numbers since mid-June

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 576,094 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 87 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Monday’s update.
570,024 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
9,539 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Sunday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,843 Residents: 9,736 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 107
Conditions and Care Deaths: 245 Hospitalizations* Residents: 689 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,514 Female: 5,056 Unknown/No data: 166
Race: Black: 915 (9%) White: 4,437 (46%) Other: 1,350 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 3,034 (31%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,728 Residents: 6,674 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 54
Conditions and Care Deaths: 173 Hospitalizations* Residents: 388 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,045 Female: 3,455 Unknown/No data: 174
Race: Black: 400 (6%) White: 2,703 (41%) Other: 552 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,019 (45%)
According to FDOH data, there not any new deaths confirmed in either Manatee County or Sarasota County. This is the second consecutive day that there have not been any new deaths reported on the Suncoast.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County has had three new hospitalizations since Sunday’s update, while there have been four new hospitalizations confirmed in Sarasota County.
