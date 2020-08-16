BPD shares tips on how students can remain safe while riding the bus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School officials tell ABC7 that more than 14,000 students in Manatee County will be riding the bus.
So, the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is sharing some practical tips to keep those students safe.
They’re advising parents that children should wait for their bus in a safe place away from the road.
Also, parents or guardians should make sure their child knows their bus driver’s name and bus number.
Children should look both ways when crossing the street and they should never walk behind the bus.
