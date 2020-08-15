Traffic being rerouted as Sarasota Police investigates a 3-car crash with serious injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police is investigating a car crash involving three vehicles at Main Street and U.S. 41.
Police say two men were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after their cars spun out of control. A third car was involved and police say the two people in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.
In a Twitter post Saturday night, they say due to construction:
- Southbound U.S. 41 traffic is being rerouted eastbound onto 6th St (Boulevard of the Arts).
- Northbound U.S. 41 traffic is being merged to one lane.
- All traffic off the island is being rerouted northbound.
